Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 47,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.