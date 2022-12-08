QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00007995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $2.42 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

