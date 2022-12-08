Quantfury Token Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.97 or 0.00052139 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.68 million and approximately $16,732.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.8786904 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,796.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

