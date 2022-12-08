Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

ET stock opened at C$12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$101.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

