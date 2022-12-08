PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 19.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 47,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 23,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

PureBase Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

PureBase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

See Also

