Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.18, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.