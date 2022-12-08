Public Investment Fund Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,371,000. Booking makes up 0.9% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $32.21 on Thursday, reaching $1,987.77. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,020. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,861.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

