Public Investment Fund Acquires Shares of 1,641,981 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,346,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Public Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Investment Fund owned 0.16% of Home Depot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 225,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average of $294.86. The stock has a market cap of $330.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $419.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

