Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 478 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $298,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $477.75. 34,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,638. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.96 and a 200 day moving average of $500.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.46.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

