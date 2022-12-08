Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $171.73 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Danaher were worth $171,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

