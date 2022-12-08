Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $154,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.14 on Thursday, reaching $332.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

