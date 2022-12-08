Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $356,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $544,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,004.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.46.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.96 and a 200-day moving average of $500.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.