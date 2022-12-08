Prudential Financial Inc. Has $411.81 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,499 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $411,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 703.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 77,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $281,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $224,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,393. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

