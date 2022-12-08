Prudential Financial Inc. Has $303.48 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $303,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.19. 7,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

