Prudential Financial Inc. Has $201.34 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Public Storage worth $201,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,397. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

