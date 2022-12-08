Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.68. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 53,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.