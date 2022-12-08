Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 517,235 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,991,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517,235 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.68% of ASML worth $5,233,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $601.08. 7,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.14. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

