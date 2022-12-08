Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 28,904,149 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,626,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,904,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.61% of American International Group worth $2,179,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

