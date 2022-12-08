Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 199,208 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199,208 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.94% of ServiceNow worth $6,665,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $392.60. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $672.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

