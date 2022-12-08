Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.58 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,584,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.71. 873,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,036,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $548.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

