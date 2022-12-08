Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.85 Billion Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.89% of TE Connectivity worth $2,853,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

