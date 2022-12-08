Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.31 Billion Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,812,304 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.61% of QUALCOMM worth $2,309,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $302,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 305,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,961.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 131,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.78. 54,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,444. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

