Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,244,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,517. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

