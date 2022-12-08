Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,054,844 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,382,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,495. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $358.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

