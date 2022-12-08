Presearch Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Presearch has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $51,705.91 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

