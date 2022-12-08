Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.50 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.86). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 412,329 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.23. The company has a market capitalization of £489.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.