Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $82.76 million and $2.50 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

