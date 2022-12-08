PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $768.62 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $1,269.05 or 0.07532406 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $768.62 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

