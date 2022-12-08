PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $60.89 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.