Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

