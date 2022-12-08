Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Financial Analysis

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

AppFolio has a consensus price target of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 10.78 $1.03 million ($1.43) -77.07

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69%

Summary

AppFolio beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

