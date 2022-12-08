PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

