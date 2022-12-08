PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
