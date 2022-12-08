PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PCQ stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.