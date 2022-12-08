PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PCQ stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.