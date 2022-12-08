Pi Financial Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$4.40

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 141,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

