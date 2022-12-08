Pi Financial Lowers Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) to Neutral

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Maverix Metals stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.90. 26,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,397. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$6.88. The company has a market cap of C$869.54 million and a PE ratio of 53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

