Pi Financial Lowers Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) to Neutral

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Maverix Metals stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.90. 26,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,397. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$6.88. The company has a market cap of C$869.54 million and a PE ratio of 53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.