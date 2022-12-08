Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,199. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after buying an additional 210,837 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 174,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.