Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

