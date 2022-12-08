Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.