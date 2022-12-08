Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.