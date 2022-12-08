Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Down 1.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

