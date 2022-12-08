Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Down 1.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.