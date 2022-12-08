Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $857.78

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.78 ($10.46) and traded as high as GBX 952.20 ($11.61). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 938.20 ($11.44), with a volume of 1,100,581 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.17) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 978 ($11.93).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 937.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 859.02. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,603.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

