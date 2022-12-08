PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of PayPal worth $153,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 43,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357,818. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

