PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

