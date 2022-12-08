Pax Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $947.57 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001204 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002427 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012951 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
