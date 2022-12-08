PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Director Buys $62,000.00 in Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PAVM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 624,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

PAVM has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

