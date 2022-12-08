Patient Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after acquiring an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

