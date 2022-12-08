Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

PPYAU remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

