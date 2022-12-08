PancakeSwap Market Cap Hits $611.67 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $611.67 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00023105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 349,008,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,969,960 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

