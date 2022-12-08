Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares traded.
Pan Orient Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.
About Pan Orient Energy
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
