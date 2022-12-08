OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

