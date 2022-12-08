Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.95 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $152,795.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00448767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00865828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00111369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00649633 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00242819 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,011,335 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

